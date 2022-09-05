Sheffield Steelers looking forward to catching up with old pals in season opener

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Fox's men open their season at home to Cardiff Devils on Saturday, a side that has seen the return of iconic players Ben Bowns, their goaltender, and forward Joey Martin, during the summer.

Steelers will be without their own netminder Oskar Ostlund for the weekend - he suffered a freak injury in training and could be out for weeks.

The club promises more detail on this soon, but he may end up on the Injury Reserve list.

Swinton-born Bowns has played in Slovakia and Austria in the last two seasons before going back to Cardiff, where he made his name.

Martin, a centre, has plied his wares in Austria and Norway before rejoining his beloved Devils.

Steeler Evan Mosey had two seasons with the pair when he iced for Cardiff and has played in front of Bowns for Great Britain.

He said the Welsh were always going to upgrade in the close season and "have a strong team like they do every year.

Oskar Östlund. Picture: Bob Westerdale

"They are one of those teams where to win trophies you have got to go through them. That is how it is going to be the whole season."

As for Martin, Mosey says: "I played with Marty for two seasons, he is a competitor and wants to win as much as anybody and is super-skilled. Cardiff is his home and he loves playing there and had some pretty good seasons and is one of those we have to watch out for."

Mosey says Bowns is a solid netminder who is tricky to beat.

"We have got to get pucks to the net and make things as difficult for him as possible."

Swinton born Ben Bowns in goal for GB v Hungary

On Sunday, Sheffield are in league play again, at Guildford Flames, who signed GB regular Ben O'Connor in July.

The 380-game Steeler played 16 games for Cardiff before ending up in Romania with SC Csíkszereda, last term.

Mosey said he was "A good Dman, it's good to have him back in the League.

"I think he will fit in good in Guildford, he's a skilled player, the system they pay there is there good for his game.

Joey Martin Pic courtesy of Cardiff Devils

"Guildford have a track record of pretty good offensive defencemen; they had guys last year who can jump up in the rush and I think they will be expecting the same from him.

"He is a pretty offensive defenceman, he can make plays, I think he will compliment that team really well."

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox respects Martin's talents and describes him as a "very good two-way player" who had done will in overseas leagues.

His return to the Elite League was good for British hockey, he said.

Devils go back into serious action on the back of a winning weekend.