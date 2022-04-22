Sheffield Steelers look to have made a call on goalie question - Bob Westerdale

Coach Fox says that Barry Brust has been struggling to find total fitness in the run-up to Sheffield Steelers' weekend Play-Off quarter-finals against Dundee Stars.

And although there were flashes of Brust's old form in the defeat at Glasgow Clan last week, Stojanovic looks like backstopping the team hopefully all the way to the grand finals weekend in Nottingham on April 30 and May 1.

Referring to Brust's reappearance in the crease in Scotland, for the first time since February, Fox said: "He hadn't played for four and a half weeks, we gave him that Wednesday game, we wanted to see how sore he would be for Thursday-Friday.

"On Friday morning, (the day of the last Belfast Giants' match) he didn't feel great, so we thought it would have been kind of reckless to give him any more ice on that day. We didn't want Rok to be sitting too long either."

Curtis Warburton was the back-up netminder for the dead-rubber in Northern Ireland.

Fox said the club would have to adopt a "wait and see type approach" on whether Brust will be fit to be a contender for the role, from this moment on.

"He is definitely not 100 per cent, I felt he was a little scrambly in the first eight minutes of the Glagow game and then settled in really nicely and played very well.

Rok Stojanovic looks set to be the Sheffield Steelers' Play Off goaltender

"But what he is dealing with, from a goalie's perspective, lower body, isn't something that is great."

Video presentation has been an important part of the week's preparation, as Sheffield attempt to win a game after four straight losses in the League.

Fox's plan had been to play "video of some of the stuff that when we do it we have success and show some stuff when we don't have that edge in our game we can be pretty average.

Owner Tony Smith believes Fox and Carter Beston-Will will have left no stone unturned in the hunt for a spot at Nottingham.

"The coaching team will have got the team ready for a push for the play offs" he said.

"When we lost the lost the chance of winning the league that Sunday night hard it was hard to pick yourself up for two meaningless games, dead rubbers, it must have been hard to get them to step up. But we'll be ready to go on Saturday night."

Dundee fans are certainly up for the encounter.

At least two supporters’ buses will be full for Saturday’s trip to South Yorkshire, according to The Courier.

And the first ever 2,250 full-house against a non-Scottish side is expected for Sunday’s return at the Dundee Ice Arena.

“There’s a big buzz about the team in Dundee,” Stars' coach Omar Pacha said. “It was quite remarkable and now we have two or three full buses going to Sheffield – that’s another 300 people. It’s great to see our progress."