News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
33 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
34 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
34 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
35 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
43 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Sheffield Steelers living in the shadow of the Land of the Giants

Belfast Giants have set a high bar for Sheffield Steelers and the rest of the EIHL to follow.

By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST
Brendan Connolly faces off in his last game pic Hayley RobertsBrendan Connolly faces off in his last game pic Hayley Roberts
Brendan Connolly faces off in his last game pic Hayley Roberts

There was a time when the South Yorkshire club was the one that set the benchmark for others to aspire to.

But this is the era of Belfast domination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UK ice hockey, at its elite level, lives in the Land of the Giants. Their winning blueprint is the one everyone else must analyse and try to modify or replicate.

Most Popular
Sheffield Steelers bench of 2022-23. Picture by Hayley RobertsSheffield Steelers bench of 2022-23. Picture by Hayley Roberts
Sheffield Steelers bench of 2022-23. Picture by Hayley Roberts

On Sunday, they completed the Grand Slam, with a 4-1 Playoff Final victory over Cardiff Devils, the team that dumped Sheffield out of Saturday’s (2-3) semi-final, hosted at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cardiff, who finished fourth, just behind Sheffield in the regular season tournament, had come from 2-0 down as Steelers’ confidence and energy visibly ebbed away.

At the end of the 60 minutes, the only remarkable thing you could say about Sheffield was the wall of orange fans who stood by them to the end of a winless season.

Yes, they could certainly have used the likes of injured Marco Vallerand and Sébastien Piché.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jonathan Phillips happy at Nottingham in his 'last' game Pic Dean WoolleyJonathan Phillips happy at Nottingham in his 'last' game Pic Dean Woolley
Jonathan Phillips happy at Nottingham in his 'last' game Pic Dean Woolley

But the hard fact, as coach Aaron Fox has acknowledged, is that Giants comfortably had the upper hand over his side throughout the campaign (Steelers record: Won 1 Lost 5.)

Today Fox begins the task of bringing in a side that can do better, much better, in bridging the Irish Sea gap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hopefully, goaltender Matt Greenfield will stay for a second term.

And the Brit pack should remain intact, barring the retiring Jonathan Phillips.

Ironically, with a large number of new men to find, Fox has left himself a mental note that while he will need a new captain (Robert Dowd, anybody?), he will leave the door open for cameo appearances for the 40-year-old Welshman.

He says that if the 2023-24 line-up gets “thin” through injuries next season, then the superfit Phillips will be the first phone call he will make.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fittingly, Phillips and fellow retiree Brendan Connolly magicked up a goal at the end of Sunday’s third-place game, in which Sheffield saw off a limp Nottingham Panthers, 7-4.

Other than Phillips, scorers were Brandon Whistle, Daniel Ciampini, Dowd, Brett Neumann, Calle Ackered, and Niklas Nevanainen.

Afterwards Fox said there were “a lot of people” in the dressing room that he liked personally and professionally and thanked them for what their efforts over the season.

How many will remain in orange is another matter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

n Sheffield Steeldogs’ post-season also ended at the semi final level, a 5-4 defeat to Raiders.

Two-way Steeler Cole Shudra was man of the match for Leeds Knights, who completed the NIHL National league and play-offs double, with a Final win over Raiders.

Related topics:Sheffield SteelersSheffieldAaron FoxRobert DowdJonathan PhillipsEIHLBelfast