Sheffield Steelers’ legend Mathieu Roy is set to return to British ice hockey

The King of Sheffield, as he was known

The courageous left winger, who "retired" to rest his body after years of taking a beating outside the opposition crease, is thought to have sealed a deal to return to the UK.

Steelers had sounded him out about a recall last season, when the team was struggling to score goals and losing too many matches.

Mathieu Roy

He passed up on the offer. But now he is having second thoughts about joining a rival side in the UK.

Roy, the so-called King of Sheffield in his heyday, left Steelers at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. He'd only missed five games through injury but it was widely accepted that his body had taken too big a toll.

The family man has rested up since, however, and if he is anything like the same player he was, then Roy can put up good numbers and lead the way for his team-mates.

He is only 32 - no age, these days, for ice hockey players.

The French Canadian arrived at the House of Steel in 2014-15, a season which saw Gerad Adams' side beat Cardiff Devils to clinch the Elite League title with 74 points.

He was voted club Player of the Year, EIHL Forward and Player Of The Year, scored more goals and points than anyone in the division and never looked back, staying three more seasons.

At the time he left South Yorkshire, along with the likes of Colton Fretter, it seemed wear and tear had snuffed out his desire to continue.

But an unnamed club has lit the fuse again.

His return to Sheffield Arena - in any opposition shirt - will be an emotional night for him and the home fans in the 2019-20 season.

The former Florida Everblades (ECHL) captain played 273 times for Sheffield.

He scored 147 goals and 150 assists, (297 points) proving he was equally at home scoring goals as he was making them.