Sheffield Steelers know exactly what to expect from Glasgow Clan in EIHL clash

Glasgow Clan have lost twice at Sheffield Arena this season, both 3-2, Steelers' winning goals coming during the lottery of overtime.

The Scots have not just taken a point from each encounter, they have won and tied just as many regulation periods as Aaron Fox's men during those Sheffield Arena games.

The Steelers' coach has previously stated that Glasgow are adept at a "parking the bus" strategy away, so will things be different this weekend at Braehead Arena?

"I don't think so we have watched them play in Glasgow as well and they play a similar game" said Fox.

"I just think that is their 'MO,' they force you to play a perimeter game.

"They are not overly aggressive in the 'D' zone so you will get 'O' zone time. But they are ready for a quick transition after you extend yourself so you've got to be patient."

Vojtech Polak competes for the puck at Dundee. Pic Derek Black

Before then, Sheffield will entertain another Scottish rival, Dundee Stars, at home, on Saturday.

Stars were the last team to beat Sheffield, a 3-2 win on their own ice on January 23.

In fact, it stands out as something of a landmark, it is Steelers' only defeat in 13 games.

Dundee are unpredictable; Tanner Eberle says they are a troublesome team to take on.

John Armstrong face off v Glasgow Pic Dean Woolley

The Scots have won half of their last 10 games.

And while seven of them were at home, they also collected Cardiff Devils' scalp, on the road.

Next-from-bottom Stars are Sheffield's first February opponents, a month where Steelers will take part in six home games out of 10 fixtures.

Fox says: "I feel like we have a chance to win every night. To have games at home is a positive when we are playing so many."

Aaron Fox Pic Dean Woolley.

Sheffield have now embarked o the second half of the season.

If they maintain their current points percentage (0.84) Cardiff (second place; played three more games) and Belfast Giants (third; same number of games) will struggle to catch them and the EIHL trophy will be on show at Sheffield Arena come April.

Eberle says February's form is vital.

"Teams like Dundee are difficult to play against.

"I think the way our team is playing right now is really solid but also we are missing a little extra gear to finish games and finish our scoring chances when we can so it is not a one-goal game, we have to keep working on that. Finishing games out is important to us."

Sheffield certainly did that last Sunday in their 6-2 win at Fife Flyers, when they banged in four goals in the third period.