Sheffield Steelers’ Kevin Schulze desperate to go one step further next season

While he once won promotion with the Swedish team Leksand, he has never won a nation's top league championship.

Last season, with Sheffield Steelers, he came close - but the club ended up as title bridesmaids.

Now Schulze has re-signed for another season he desperately wants silverware.

"Obviously last year was disappointing," he said.

"We were in first, in the hunt for it, until the tail end of the season."

Schulze will be better acclimated to the needs of the EIHL this time round.

Kevin Schulze at Cardiff Devils.

"I know coming in this year that the league is the big one; every game is a play-off game.

"That is goal number one."

When Schulze committed to the EIHL club earlier this month, it meant the blue liner would no longer be distracted by thoughts of his own professional future in a summer that is already quite busy for him.

Schulze has a final MBA paper to hand into Hallam University and coaches at a summer hockey training programme at Mendota Heights, Minneapolis.

Evan Mosey in action.

The 29-year-old will leave for Sheffield in August, where his first full season was a huge success, according to team mate Evan Mosey.

Utility skater Mosey said: "Kevin is one of those guys who can soak up the minutes that Daine Todd was playing (before he got injured.)

"He can easily play 25-30 minutes a night and it doesn't really bother him, he likes it.

"He flies around out there, he is so smart defensively and does not get caught offensively, he chips in and makes good plays and contributes like that.

"For him to be able to step up when Todder got injured was huge," said Mosey in an interview before he also re-signed for a second term.

For Schulze, the 2022-23 season will be his fifth away from his native America and his family.

"I am used to it, although it doesn't get easy to be away for an extended amount of time, especially over the holidays," said the offensive defenceman.