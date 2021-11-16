The EIHL's disciplinary body suspended him after an incident in Sunday's game.

He will sit out the Challenge Cup home game against Nottingham Panthers on November 27 and the more important regular-season trip to Guildford Flames the day after.

Coach Aaron Fox will likely lean on utility player Evan Mosey to fill in the gap on the blue line.

Sheffield Steelers' Keaton Ellerby and Evan Mosey try to snuff out danger

Ellerby was banned for an "illegal check to the head" on Cardiff Devils' forward Sam Duggan.

The League said Ellerby made a "hit, in a manner that makes Duggan’s head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact is avoidable.

"When making this hit, the onus and responsibility is on Ellerby to do so in a legal manner, ensuring Duggan’s body is the primary point of contact."

Sheffield Steelers' Keaton Ellerby weighs in. Picture: Dean Woolley

Meanwhile, goaltender Rok Stojanovic made some unwanted personal history in his last game for Sheffield Steelers.

He was hooked by coach Aaron Fox after conceding three goals in the first 12 minutes of Sunday's horror show 0-5 against Devils at the Arena.

But a "niggle" affecting his replacement, Barry Brust, meant that Stojanovic was recalled to action for the 0-0 final session.

The 31-year-old Slovenian said it had been the first time this had happened to him in a decorated career dating back to 2010.

Sheffield STteelers' goalie Rok Stojanovic. Picture: Bob Westerdale

Referring to the biggest Steeler loss for some time, the former international admitted Sheffield had got off to a bad start, couldn't find a way to play and had struggled through the whole game.

"For me, it was the first time to go twice in a game" he said.

"You need to be ready and try to forget what has happened (conceding goals) and turn a new page."

The netminder said he would discuss with coaches and check to video of the game to see whether he could have done better on any of the three goals.

"Maybe on some goals I could do a little bit more" he admitted.

Stojanovic arrived in Sheffield on a trial but impressed and says it was nice now to have the stability of a whole year contract.

He thinks the level of play in the EIHL was better than in France where he'd spent the last four years playing for Lyon and Nice.

"We have rally great players, a great team I am enjoying here and hoping for the best."

It was satisfying to be working alongside goaltenders Barry Brust and Curtis Warburton, in training.

Brust, he said, "has got an old school style, I try to do a new style, butterfly. Sometimes we need to change from old one and new one so I take some things from Barry. It is nice to play with him and share the goalie spot.

"Curtis is a really good guy...he practices hard me and Barry give him pointers to become better and better."

Steelers called their last game "one to forget" and are preparing for this coming weekend's three-games-in-three-days in Denmark, where they represent Britain in the Continental Cup.