Sheffield Steelers join EIHL big guns in chasing Dundee Stars forward

At 5ft 6ins tall, he is tiny by ice hockey standards - but any Sheffield fans who watched him last year against their team will understand why he is in such big demand.

Sheffield have expressed an interest in the 25 year old American left shot, but so have Nottingham Panthers, Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants, it appears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox will have watched him closely from the stands in Dundee's play off semi final against Devils in April.

All of the EIHL suitors would be disappointed if Combs opts for a team in Europe, where a bigger salary would probably be available.

However, if he stays in the UK, Nottingham might just have the upper hand as they have recruited Dundee coach Omar Pacha as their General Manager.

Charlie Combs is wanted by a number of EIHL clubs inclusing Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

Dundee finished seventh in the league last season and will be sorry to see a player leave that top-scored with 65 points in 52 games - he missed only two matches in the regular season.

Across the league only Belfast Giants pair JJ Piccinich and Scott Conway scored more goals and assists.

Combs - plus five in the plus-minus league stakes for the Scots - was the league's surprise package last year, having played mainly NCCA college hockey in previous years and just 17 games in the ECHL with Wichita Thunder.

Charlie Combs shares a joke with Steeler Justin Hodgman. Picture: Dean Woolley

His brother Jack played last year for Allen Americans in the ECHL, the club where Steeler Aaron Johnson went to develop his coaching skills.

*The annual fixtures EIHL meeting will take place tomorrow, (Thursday) but the schedule won't be signed off for some time later in the Summer.