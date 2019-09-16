Sheffield Steelers: Jeff Legue's pride in record-breaking 'full package' Robert Dowd

Robert Dowd scores against Coventry Blaze

Dowd, 31, has now scored 104 goals at the Arena in the Elite League era, his latest coming in the 3-1 win over Manchester Storm last Saturday.

The GB man's recent tally puts him just ahead of Canadian Legue, who is retired and seven years his senior.

The pair used to enjoy wreaking havoc together against opposition sides, until Legue effectively hung up his skates three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legue keeps abreast of Dowd and the team's achievements.

He said: "Dowdy was definitely a player you knew was going to be setting records one day because he’s the full package.

"He is very skilled, scores at will and can play a very defensive role as well. It is an honour to be in the same category as him from a friend stand-point and as an ex-team mate I’m very proud that’s he’s doing so well.

"When we played together he started on the third line and paid his dues.

"He worked hard everyday at practice and that has seen him develop into the player he is today. It’s nice to see him being rewarded for all the work he’s put in over the years."

Legue, a centreman who joined Sheffield in 2007 from EV Landsberg, added: "I definitely keep an eye from afar, Sheffield was a big part of me and still is.

"I keep up to date and watch the highlights as much as I can. I call Jonathan Phillips from time to time.

"As far as missing it, my body doesn’t miss the feeling the day after a game, but I do miss everything that comes with playing at that level, especially our Monday nights out!"

Dowd said it was nice to have received the accolade and put a stamp down in history but added that winning matches was his main focus and ending up this season with the League title his ultimate ambition.

His favourite Arena goals? "My first season...I scored a hat-trick against Nottingham, that has always stuck out as a big memory for me. It was a big rivalry and I was a young kid coming in and trying to prove myself.

"I got to keep the game puck and it is framed and still in my Dad's office to this day!"

*Steelers' injury jinx continues to be an early season theme.

Aaron Johnson has a suspected broken bone and could be out for weeks and Aaron Brocklehurst is likely to miss next weekend, at least.