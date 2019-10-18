Sheffield Steelers: "I'm here to win!"
Mikko Kuukka says he has come to Sheffield Steelers to win games and trophies.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 12:01 pm
The Finnish defenceman has helped his new team the victory over the last three games, two on the road.He said his former team JYP had won the Champions Hockey League in 2017-18 and he wanted to be successful with his new club in the EIHL.Kuukka said he was told JYP had warned him last season they would not be renewing his contract and, after advice from Aaron Brocklehurst, he was pleased to sign for Sheffield.Kuukka will ice for Steelers tonight at Manchester Storm.