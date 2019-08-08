Sheffield Steelers: 'I really think we'll be pushing for a championship'

Kieran Brown

The young winger is hoping to put his stamp on the team, with a place on the fourth line.

And he relishes the prospect of playing and training with some brand new talent on the roster.

"I have watched the new signings on video and they look phenomenal," Brown told The Star.

"I really think this team will be pushing for a championship.

"I would be more than happy to play and learn from them, they'd make me a better player."

Brown said the new Russian signing Nikolai Lemtyugov was of particular interest to him.

"I really like what I have seen, he looks fearless; a really strong player who sticks up for himself and looks scared of no one."

Brown says being on the ice with defenceman Davey Phillips during daily practices last season was a huge bonus to him.

"Davey was really helpful to me in training,” he said.

"As a defenceman he was always giving me tips on what to do in certain circumstances, he really helped me.

"In practice and battle drills, one-on-one, he'd be telling me what to do or not to do.

"I started to pick things up and he made me a better player."

Brown and his friend Cole Shudra are both desperate to make an impact on the scene this season.

With 13 forwards on the Steelers' roster, there should be some bite amongst players for the best spot - but with Brandon Whistle now departed, at least the chances of young British-born players getting shifts have increased.

*Coach Aaron Fox will have an off-ice assistant in 21-year-old Canadian Carter Beston-Will, who worked with him at Medvescak Zagreb as a video coach.

He will be tasked with technical support.

Calgary-born Beston-Will's last team in north America was Columbia Valley Rockies, a Junior B team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

*Nineteen year old forward Brady Doxey is returning to Sheffield Steeldogs' roster, after a season playing with Sutton Sting.

Respective coaches Ben Morgan and Simon Butterworth kept in touch regularly about his progress and now the time is right to bring Brady back to iceSheffield, say Steeldogs.