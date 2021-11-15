Aaron Fox's team was crushed 5-0 at home by Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

Tanner Eberle failed to complete the game because of injury and Barry Brust was withdrawn with a "niggle" after he had come on to replace Rok Stojanovic in goal.

Steelers, who have weathered a storm of physical issues recently, were also without top points scorer Marco Vallerand, last weekend.

The coach would like to land a new player to slot in for the Continental Cup tournament in Denmark.

Former Sheffield centreman Andreas Valdix is one possible option if he is available.

Fox's men play host team Aalborg Pirates, HK Gomel (Belarus), and Olimp Riga (Latvia).

The club believes between 2-300 South Yorkshire fans will make the trip, so they will want to give a good account of themselves.

Cardiff Devils celebrate their win over Sheffield Steelers.

Fox said the 5-0 loss on Sunday was down to a poor start when skaters were on the backfoot and then tried to do too much to rectify the situation.

He said they hadn't given up many shots, yet the chances that Cardiff did create were taken.

"We have played games much worse defensively this year and didn't have that result, that's frustrating," he said.

The team had worked hard on limiting chances but there had been "self-inflicted wounds."

A goalie interchange for Steelers.

He thought there may have been as many as 40 turnovers in the game.

But the bigger picture suggested the team would bounce back and be fine, going forward, he insisted

As for the overseas trip, Fox said his team had been "on the wrong side of injuries and have a bunch of guys playing through some stuff.

"I am not sure three games in three days is what our club needs, to be perfectly honest. But we will be ready to go, the first game against Aalborg will be tough."

Sheffield lost the first two periods 0-3 and 0-2 before a bigger than average crowd, for a Cardiff game.

While they outshot Devils 21 to 16, they were always second best to a team that forechecked hard and in numbers all over the ice.

The result was a reduction in the points gap Sheffield had enjoyed at the top of the EIHL, they are now three points ahead of Guildford Flames, who have a point in hand.

Fox knows that margin could well be further nibbled at while his side is away in Denmark.