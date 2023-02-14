Sheffield Steelers hope their new signing will replicate his early Guildford Flames' form

This is the version of Carl Ackered that Steelers' fans will hope to see for the rest of the season.

Carl Ackered, right, playing against Steelers in 2017-18.

The defenceman is pictured playing against Sheffield for Guildford Flames in 2017-18, when he scored a prodigious 20 goals and 40 assists (60pts) in 55 games.

He was the highest-scoring defenceman in the EIHL in that season.

The player couldn't repeat that pretty jaw-dropping rate at Flames over the next two seasons before moving to HK Dukla Trencin where he found the same offensive touch, 17 goals and 35 assists (52 pts) in 50 games in Slovakia.

So far this season, with his initial club HC Slovan Bratislava, he scored nine points in 21 games before moving to the EIHL club.

Ackered's first responsibility, of course, will be defending but his natural eye for offensive chances will be useful.

Sheffield hope he will influence their ambition to usurp his old club Guildford from the top of the league.

Flames and Nottingham Panthers were rumoured to be interested in the Swedish defencemen when he became available this week.

His addition should help the potent mixture at the back.

With Matt Petgrave and Kevin Schulze known for their offensive contributions, Steelers now have another like-minded player on their blue line.

With Sebastien Piche out injured, it means Evan Mosey won't have to be pressed back on to defensive duties too.

Yet Ackered's appearance in orange came as a surprise.

Owner Tony Smith recently said the thought that club business had been concluded on the player market.

And nine days ago coach Aaron Fox said he thought Mason Mitchell would be back soon - instead he has been placed on the Injury Reserve list.

Ackered, a six footer from Stockholm, is rated highly by the Elite Prospects website, which says: "Ackered is a good skater with above average hockey sense.

"He likes to join the rush and often looks more like a forward than a defenseman.

"Has a strong passing game and finds openings with ease.

"Puts up a lot of points and is valuable on the powerplay unit. Being very offensive-minded, he could use some work on his defensive game. Has a strong winner's instinct."

The one-time Swedish youth international said: “There is a lot of hockey still to play and I can’t wait to get started, it is so close in the league with every game meaning so much.

"Before that, we have a chance to make a final against Belfast, I’m just excited to get going.”