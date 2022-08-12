Sheffield Steelers have ‘half a lumberjack’ on their hands with Sébastien Piché

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sébastien Piché is 'half a lumberjack' when he's back home in Canada. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

French Canadian defenceman Sébastien Piché regards himself as a part-time lumberjack and likes nothing more than working up a sweat felling trees.

Thankfully, that is in the close-season in Canada - so we should be spared the image of the 6ft athlete brandishing his trusty hatchet in Fargate.

Piché explains: "I am half a lumberjack when I am back home, working on family land where I grew up.

"I have loved helping my grandma, sister, parents with the land. I am an easy guy, I don't need much in life.

"It is an underrated work-out, to be honest, axing and just cutting trees and cleaning the land takes days and days.

"It is peaceful, you're by yourself and in a mindset for hours, just working away. I like it is really relaxing.

"But, no, I won't be doing that in Sheffield!"

Sébastien Piché. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

On the ice, Piché regards himself as a composed, all-round defenceman, who occasionally has to chop down opponents.

"I am usually on the penalty kill and like to be physical and be offensive too" says the 34-year-old.

"If I am not on my top game offensively I am just going to play defensively - to play the game to win - I don't overchase like some D-men do.

"Not trying to do too much becomes a strength in hockey.

Sebastien Piche of HK SZ Olimpija and cancer ribbon during ice hockey match against HC TIWAG Innsbruck. (Photo by Morgan Kristan/Sportida/SIPA/Shutterstock - Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers.

"I am calmer now and if things go tough I will stay calm.

"Sometimes you do have that need to get aggressive but if it takes you away from the game it's not good.

"I have found a little bit of balance that's why my game is still good; it has taken me a time to learn to calm down," says the French Canadian.

The skater believes he was at his offensive peak when he played for Black Wings Linz in Austria, a club he represented for four seasons.

Aaron Fox is planning to unveil his second import goaltender next week.

But he added: "The older I got more mature I became.

"I understand the game more; when to go on offence, when to try to hit the centre ice I don't take myself out of the play to create a play like I used to."

The 42-game AHL left shot said he is hoping for a couple more years in hockey before he hangs his skates up

"Fingers crossed I have no injuries so my body is good.

"I would like to help the team play for a couple more years, it is such an honour and blessing to play the sport that I love.

"If I still enjoy and produce, and help teams win, I will play as long as I can," said coach Aaron Fox's final import skater recruit of the Summer.