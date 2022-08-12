Sheffield Steelers have ‘half a lumberjack’ on their hands with Sébastien Piché

French Canadian defenceman Sébastien Piché regards himself as a part-time lumberjack and likes nothing more than working up a sweat felling trees.
Thankfully, that is in the close-season in Canada - so we should be spared the image of the 6ft athlete brandishing his trusty hatchet in Fargate.
Piché explains: "I am half a lumberjack when I am back home, working on family land where I grew up.
"I have loved helping my grandma, sister, parents with the land. I am an easy guy, I don't need much in life.
"It is an underrated work-out, to be honest, axing and just cutting trees and cleaning the land takes days and days.
"It is peaceful, you're by yourself and in a mindset for hours, just working away. I like it is really relaxing.
"But, no, I won't be doing that in Sheffield!"
On the ice, Piché regards himself as a composed, all-round defenceman, who occasionally has to chop down opponents.
"I am usually on the penalty kill and like to be physical and be offensive too" says the 34-year-old.
"If I am not on my top game offensively I am just going to play defensively - to play the game to win - I don't overchase like some D-men do.
"Not trying to do too much becomes a strength in hockey.
"I am calmer now and if things go tough I will stay calm.
"Sometimes you do have that need to get aggressive but if it takes you away from the game it's not good.
"I have found a little bit of balance that's why my game is still good; it has taken me a time to learn to calm down," says the French Canadian.
The skater believes he was at his offensive peak when he played for Black Wings Linz in Austria, a club he represented for four seasons.
But he added: "The older I got more mature I became.
"I understand the game more; when to go on offence, when to try to hit the centre ice I don't take myself out of the play to create a play like I used to."
The 42-game AHL left shot said he is hoping for a couple more years in hockey before he hangs his skates up
"Fingers crossed I have no injuries so my body is good.
"I would like to help the team play for a couple more years, it is such an honour and blessing to play the sport that I love.
"If I still enjoy and produce, and help teams win, I will play as long as I can," said coach Aaron Fox's final import skater recruit of the Summer.
Fox is planning to unveil his second import goaltender next week.