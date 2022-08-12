Sheffield Steelers have ‘half a lumberjack’ on their hands with Sébastien Piché

If you see a Steelers' player wandering around Sheffield with an axe in his hands, try not to be too alarmed.

By Bob Westerdale
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:13 pm
Sébastien Piché is 'half a lumberjack' when he's back home in Canada. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)
French Canadian defenceman Sébastien Piché regards himself as a part-time lumberjack and likes nothing more than working up a sweat felling trees.

Thankfully, that is in the close-season in Canada - so we should be spared the image of the 6ft athlete brandishing his trusty hatchet in Fargate.

Piché explains: "I am half a lumberjack when I am back home, working on family land where I grew up.

"I have loved helping my grandma, sister, parents with the land. I am an easy guy, I don't need much in life.

"It is an underrated work-out, to be honest, axing and just cutting trees and cleaning the land takes days and days.

"It is peaceful, you're by yourself and in a mindset for hours, just working away. I like it is really relaxing.

"But, no, I won't be doing that in Sheffield!"

Sébastien Piché. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

On the ice, Piché regards himself as a composed, all-round defenceman, who occasionally has to chop down opponents.

"I am usually on the penalty kill and like to be physical and be offensive too" says the 34-year-old.

"If I am not on my top game offensively I am just going to play defensively - to play the game to win - I don't overchase like some D-men do.

"Not trying to do too much becomes a strength in hockey.

Sebastien Piche of HK SZ Olimpija and cancer ribbon during ice hockey match against HC TIWAG Innsbruck. (Photo by Morgan Kristan/Sportida/SIPA/Shutterstock - Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers.

"I am calmer now and if things go tough I will stay calm.

"Sometimes you do have that need to get aggressive but if it takes you away from the game it's not good.

"I have found a little bit of balance that's why my game is still good; it has taken me a time to learn to calm down," says the French Canadian.

The skater believes he was at his offensive peak when he played for Black Wings Linz in Austria, a club he represented for four seasons.

But he added: "The older I got more mature I became.

"I understand the game more; when to go on offence, when to try to hit the centre ice I don't take myself out of the play to create a play like I used to."

The 42-game AHL left shot said he is hoping for a couple more years in hockey before he hangs his skates up

"Fingers crossed I have no injuries so my body is good.

"I would like to help the team play for a couple more years, it is such an honour and blessing to play the sport that I love.

"If I still enjoy and produce, and help teams win, I will play as long as I can," said coach Aaron Fox's final import skater recruit of the Summer.

Fox is planning to unveil his second import goaltender next week.

