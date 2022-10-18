Sheffield Steelers goalie Matt Greenfield reveals truth behind his superb form

On Sunday, he enjoyed his fourth shut out in a Steelers kit, three in the league, one in pre-season. Greenfield has a 94.69 percent saves ratio in league play - more than any other EIHL goalie who has played a comparable amount of games.

The 27-year-old American has conceded just 13 goals from 245 shots. His steadying influence and consistency have been one of the biggest plusses for a team that has battled its way to joint top of the table.

"You don't get shut outs without a really good team defensive play, so hats off to the whole team for how we have defended this season," said Greenfield.

"I can't say enough good things about our defencemen here, and the defensive forwards. The team structure for our defence? I've said it before and I'll keep saying it, I am a big believer that shut outs are team stats (not individual ones.)"

As for the thrills and downs of being a netminder, Greenfield says: "I try not to get too high or too low, I just take it one day at a time.

"Hockey is a sport of luck" he said recalling how one shot went through his legs against Fife Flyers last Sunday, but trickled harmlessly to the side of the net.

Matt Greenfield is the EIHL's top goalie so far this season. Picture: Dean Woolley

Greenfield has played 15 consecutive games for Steelers in pre-season, Challenge Cup, and League, his position has been all the more vital because the other import goaltender Oskar Östlund suffered an injury that has kept him out since the first week in September.

Östlund, who had initially been expected to study an MBA at the University of Sheffield but is now not sitting the course, should be back in contention soon. But Greenfield does not consider the Swede's return to be a direct threat to his starting role.

"I don't really look at it as competition. I just go out and do what I can every day and do whatever the team needs of me" he commented.

He added that the coach would decide who to install between the posts to give the team the best chance to win on any given night.

If it was Östlund, Greenfield said he'd support him, if it was him, he'd just do his job.

Meanwhile, Greenfield is loving his first playing role outside of north America.

"My wife and I love Sheffield, we love living in the city centre, Ecclesall Road, and the different breweries. We didn't know what to expect when we first came here but it has been a really great experience."

