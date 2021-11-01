Sheffield Steelers' goalie Barry Brust's self-criticism: 'I've been brutal'

The 38-year-old also implied it had taken longer than he'd have liked for the injury to be precisely identified by the medics.Brust, who played 185 games in the KHL and has represented NHL giants Los Angeles Kings, is confident he will have recovered fully soon.The one-time Team Canada netminder said the injury which kept him out of last Saturday's win over Manchester Storm was: "Stuff I have been going through since I got here."He explained: "I've finally got the correct diagnosis. I'll get the right treatment going forward and I feel good about where we are heading."He described the problem as relatively minor and that now it had been correctly diagnosed: "We will be able to treat it effectively and in the proper way."It's nothing I have ever dealt with before, I have eight screws in my right foot and thought that maybe that had something to do with it but it didn't so it is actually really good news in the end."The goalie said he had enjoyed the overall experience of working in the UK for the first time."I am amazed at how much support the Steelers' fans have given me so far. I have been brutal so far but they have still been very, very supportive."I am appreciative of that fact and am looking forward to treating them to some better hockey from myself, going forward."I just haven't played very well. I started to feel pretty uncomfortable in some of the games."But in Manchester (last Friday) I started feeling pretty good but got some equipment issues straight away...going forward I will be a lot better."As for the competition to be the club's starting goaltender, Brust said: "It didn't matter at all."The most important thing was to maintain a run of consistent wins for the support base."We are lucky in Sheffield, we have four people who can play goalie" he added.He said Rok Stojanovic had performed well recently."It is fun to watch him play so far, obviously he is a great, big guy, he moves so well for his size, and it has been a treat to watch him play so far."For me, it is not the biggest deal to be number one, or whatever."It is most important that we keep winning games and giving our fans everything that they ask for."*Steelers entertain Fife Flyers on Wednesday night.*Glasgow Clan have belatedly joined the EIHL party - their first game of the season is at Belfast Giants on Sunday.