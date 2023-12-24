Kevin Tansey plays Santa for Marco Vallerand. Picture: Dean Woolley

And Sheffield Steelers’ fans may have to remind themselves that their team has only played 18 of 54 league games so far.

But Saturday’s 4-0 winning performance over Cardiff Devils, who are tucked in second place behind them in the EIHL table, did possess all the hallmarks of a championship-winning team.

Devils are second only to Steelers in the amount of goals they score. Yet they barely had a sniff as Matt Greenfield coasted to yet another goaltending shut out.

The clean sheet has much to do with Sheffield’s overall defensive prowess, they allowed Cardiff a meagre 16 shots on goal.

The Welsh managed just four in a first period at Sheffield Arena in which d-man Brien Diffley scored his first goal for Steelers.

The move was initiated by Mikko Juusola, whose determination and tenacity are a major feature, right now.

Brett Neuman swept the puck home from the right circle to launch a 3-0 final period.

The other strikes came when Jussola stripped defenceman Marcus Crawford and Dominic Cormier lashed in his fourth goal in 13 games followed by the final marker from Mitchell Balmas on the power play.

Sheffield, who scratched Zach Vinnell, had carved out a result a lot more meaningful than their final pre-Christmas game last season when they walloped Dundee Stars 9-4.

Unlike last year, they now have to beat other teams around the top of the table, to win the title, and Saturday’s result rates in equal significance alongside the 4-0 victory they managed at the start of the month at Belfast Giants.