Sheffield Steelers getting ready for big Cardiff Devils' weekend test
The Welsh side has played Belfast Giants, Amiens of France and Glasgow Clan twice each in their pre-season, chalking up some good wins along the way.
Steelers have just had two games against Nottingham Panthers.
Asked if Sheffield will have caught Devils up in terms of readiness and conditioning by Saturday night, Fox replied: “No, I don’t think so.
“They have got two weeks on us.
“We know they are going to be a good team, we know they are going to be in it all year long, it is going to be another good test for us.”
Fox believes, like the other teams in the EIHL, Cardiff have upgraded their roster over the Summer.
“They look good” he acknowledged.
Meanwhile, Steelers’ leading man Robert Dowd will keep an eye on the fortunes of his Maltby-pal Liam Kirk in the coming season.
The former Sheffield player has signed with HC Verva Litvínov in the Czech Extraliga, after his contract with NHL outfit Arizona Coyotes was ended.
Dowd trained with Kirk during the Summer and said: “There is no doubt he is a very, very good player.
“His skating is phenomenal I think that is what sets him apart from the crowd. He is in good shape and will do well this year.”
Dowd describes his fellow Great Britain international as “smooth and deceivingly fast.
“He is in and out of turns and finds it all so effortless.
“He is a very talented skater and that does not just come from what was God-given, he works hard on little drills every summer to protect his skating.
“Playing in Finland last season won’t have harmed him, he came out of that sharp as a tack.”
Tony Hand, the first British skater to be drafted into the NHL back in 1986 believes Kirk to be arguably the best UK player of all time.
“Liam Kirk is not only a great hockey player but he is a good person” says Hand.
“He is obviously a fantastic player and I think he has done the right thing going abroad, getting experience.
Hand added: “I think Kirky will just keep improving,” he told the 4000 and Counting podcast.
“He is still a young boy. He is up there as one of the best, if not the best.”