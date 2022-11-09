Steelers shut out Fife Flyers 3-0 last weekend, around the same time as Coventry Blaze were doing the same thing to Glasgow Clan.

Coventry are visitors to Sheffield Arena this evening and said coach Fox: "They are a good hockey team.

"We've watched a couple of games lately and they look very good, they have got 'D' that like to jump in the rush, some high end scoring from that group as well, it's a game we are going to have to be ready for."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Phillips says he is delighted that team mate Tomáš Pitule has had his contract extended and will be a Steeler at least to the end of the season.

"Tom has been absolutely amazing; every single night you know exactly what you are going to get," said the cub captain.

"His game never changes and he is so easy to play with, he always does the right thing, he is that big body and so effective."

He said the Czech forward could stick up for himself too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Steelers' Scott Allen at Coventry

Meanwhile shut out king Matt Greenfield is the EIHL's top goaltender with a 94.59 save ratio, according to the EIHL stats.

He has conceded just 18 goals from 33 shots, in regular league play.