Sheffield Steelers’ forward Anthony DeLuca ‘tests positive for banned substance’

The Sheffield Steelers' forward will sit out this weekend - and presumably a lot longer - at a time when the club is without several injured players.

DeLuca has "tested positive for a banned substance and is currently suspended with immediate effect," said a Steelers spokesman.

The EIHL team was advised about the test result at 5.30pm on Friday.

The club described the test as an "anti-doping" measure. There is no evidence to suggest traces of any performance-enhancing drugs were found.

DeLuca's future at the club is now in jeopardy.

In October, the Canadian was suspended for two games after a rash moment when he kicked a Guildford Flames goalie.

That pales into insignificance, now though.

Anthony DeLuca has been banned for alleged drug-taking.

The timing of the ban is a massive blow for Sheffield, who have been playing without four injured forwards.

They will be short-handed tonight, in the match against Nottingham Panthers.

The club declined to give any more detail on DeLuca's situation.