Sheffield Steelers fight back to ground Flyers at the Arena

Sheffield Steelers drew a line under their uncertain home form with a 7-4 win over bottom club Fife Flyers.

Patrick Watling enjoys his goal against Fife. Picture: Dean Woolley

They had to come from 3-2 down, though, relying on their famed third-period levels of fitness and endurance to ensure maximum EIHL points.

Later, coach Aaron Fox got a message through to his team about maintaining standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the performances of fourth liners Brandon Whistle and Mark Simpson had been the type of displays that others had to replicate.

Teddy bear toss interrupts proceedings at Sheffield Arena

Whistle scored short-handed on 53 minutes followed five minutes later by Simpson’s empty-netter to confirm Sheffield’s first win at home in three attempts.

He said the duo “for a long stretch of time have been outstanding in our group and have kind of drove the play for us.

“They do everything right systematically.

“We need to get a couple more guys going like they have been going and we will be in a really good spot. They were awesome.

Chaotic teddy bear scenes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield were two goals to the good inside four minutes – Patrick Watling’s goal signalling the annual teddy bear toss from the crowd – and Dominic Cormier.

They were seemingly cruising.

Yet in a five-minute spell in the same opening period, they conceded goals to Anthon Eriksson and Lucas Chiodo.

On 24 minutes, Vitalijs Pavlovs’ hefty slapshot flew past home goalie Matt Greenfield, a go-ahead goal which Fox thought “Greener would probably want back.”

Sheffield recovered their composure and re-took the lead via a Robert Dowd deflected effort and Daniel Ciampini for 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match Brett Neumann and Chiodo exchanged goals to keep the 6,682 fans on the edge of their seats before Whistle and Simpson ended the game with goals in the last seven minutes.

Whistle’s goal was the 60th scored by Sheffield in league play in their 16th game.