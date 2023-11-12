The joyous explosion of noise made by Sheffield Steelers’ travelling fans during their team’s victorious return to action was truly a cathartic experience for the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In their first game back since the awful events of October 28 spectators witnessed more than just a well-earned 4-1 Challenge Cup victory at Manchester Storm.

They saw a team ready to re-set and re-load – a totally professional performance as the players continue to try to move on from the death of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson at Sheffield Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sell-out crowd saw an almost business-as-usual performance from a team used to winning away from home.

Steelers victorious at Manchester pic Dean Woolley

Steelers took just eight minutes to get back in the groove.

Patrick Watling roofed the puck in Altrincham and they held the lead until the 19th minute when Mitchell Martan equalised against the run of play.

Marco Vallerand weighed in with decisive touches, assisting on Robert Dowd’s go-ahead goal and then adding his own to make it 3-1 on the power play at 27:01.

It was a well-earned lead, with Steelers striking 50 shots on target compared to Manchester’s 20, after 40 minutes. One of those included a cracking Colton Saucerman drive against the crossbar.

Brett Neumann contests the puck at Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Ciampini wrapped up a successful evening celebrating in front of the travelling fans, at 54:48.

Coach Aaron Fox was relieved and delighted. “I couldn’t have asked for more, the boys certainly came to play and put in a great performance

“I can’t thank the fans enough, their support was next level tonight from the moment we pulled up outside the rink to the final whistle, Manchester was certainly orange tonight”

Storm boss Matt Ginn complimented Sheffield’s performance, although he claimed Steelers’ second goal was several feet offside.