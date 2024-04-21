Their semi-final win at Nottingham on Saturday afternoon was far from plain sailing, though.

They suddenly have serious injury issues in their forward lines.

Marco Vallerand was stretchered off after colliding with the rink boards, and Brett Neumann was also hurt in the semi.

Neither will be available for the culmination of Sheffield’s attempts to win the Grand Slam.

Sheffield were already without Mark Simpson, too, and he remains a doubt to return, while skipper Robert Dowd is playing through pain.

The newly crowned EIHL champions did more than enough to win (6-3) on Saturday, although they had briefly gone behind at the start of the third period.

Today they play Play Off holders Belfast Giants, who qualified due to a late overtime goal from Greg Printz, against Cardiff Devils.

A power play goal from Josh Nicholls had given Sheffield the lead but they found themselves trailing from goals from Jordan Klimek and Matt Alvaro.

Defenceman Brien Diffley scored a rare equaliser before Mitchell Balmas made it 3-2.

Steven McParland and sure there was parity again at 52:35 and it was anybody’s guess what would happen next.

Steelers answered that with three straight goals from Brandon Whistle, Daniel Ciampini and an empty netter from Scott Allen, on 59 minutes.

Flames had given everything and felt hard done by given the size of the scoreline margin.

But they had been outshot 40-25 and conceded five in that last session.

Sheffield could boast six different scorers.

Patrick Watling was Steelers’ man of the match.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox said the injuries to Vallerand and Neumann had meant his side had to play three lines but they had defended stoutly.

Flames’ boss Paul Dixon said Steelers had set the benchmark for everyone else to aspire to.