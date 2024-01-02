Sheffield Steelers extend their lead at the top of the EIHL
Sheffield are now seemingly an unstoppable force having moved EIGHT points clear at the top of the table.
They have two games in hand over Cardiff Devils, whom they face on Wednesday night.
A win in South Wales would be an even bigger statement to those trying to catch them.
New Year's Day saw Sheffield record their 19th win out of 22 games, this time a 4-1 win over Manchester Storm.
Coach Aaron Fox was without forward Josh Nicholls and rested Matt Greenfield for Tony Morrone in goal, which illustrates the depth he has at his disposal.
They didn't have it all their own way, as they had in Saturday's 9-3 massacre of the same side, at Sheffield Arena.
But another strong third period was enough to take the points back over the hills.
"You have got to give Sheffield credit, that is a really good hockey team over there" said Storm coach Matt Ginn, who was relieved, at least, that his side had lived with the league leaders, for the most part.
"They are top of the table for a reason, they just keep coming at you in waves" he added, admitting it was mistakes that had cost them.
"When you are playing a team like that, you cannot afford to have those."
Scott Allen put Steelers ahead after four minutes, and Mitchell Balmas increased the margin 18 minutes later.
But right winger Tyler Hinam halved the deficit to make a game of it until Balmas got his second and Brett Neumann, playing his 100th Steeler match, tied the points up.