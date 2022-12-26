The battle for Boxing Day bragging rights went the way of Sheffield Steelers – but more importantly, they added two more points to festive kitty.

Steelers fans celebrate the second period equaliser over Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Dean Woolley

Steelers have now won their last eight games and ended a decent Panthers' streak into the bargain.

It wasn't always the spectacle supporters may have wished for.

But Sebastien Piche's super strike will live long in the memory.

Steelers' 25th league game of the season, a come-from-behind win, took place in front of a 9,300 sell out Arena crowd.

It faced off without injured Danny Kristo and the departed Adam Raška.

The Czech centreman had been removed from the roster around December 7, when Evan Mosey and Scott Allen returned from injury.

Steelers chose to announce his release shortly before the Panthers' match.

Nottingham, with two skaters out injured, made it an uncomfortable start for the home side.

Sheffield's defence obligingly opened up to allow Adam Brady a free chance on goal after just 44 seconds.

Matt Greenfield, in goal, was Steelers' best player of the period as he repelled an array of efforts caused by Nottingham's classy execution of passing options.

A broken play saw Brandon McNally get into a dangerous position but he couldn't get power on a shot against netminder Alex Dubeau.

Sheffield, watched by retired goalpoacher Jeff Legue in the stands, went into the first break knowing that they needed to improved on shooting - they had been behind seven efforts to 12.

Their one power play hadn't impressed and they needed to find a cutting edge.

They'd put seven past Panthers twice this season but they were surprisingly low-key for much of the middle 20 minutes.

They tried hard to keep the puck down low but misplaced passes and assignments meant quality chances remained rare.

That was until Brett Neumann tried his luck with a shot that sneaked under Dubeau's pads, with 45 seconds remaining of the session.

In fairness, Steelers had started to turn up the heat on a team filled with confidence after a five-game winning streak of their own.

What was needed now was a modern-day Legue-type figure to raise himself above the level of some pretty scrappy fare and find the back of the net.

Someone like...defenceman Piche?

The 34 year old veteran found a spot on the left flank, spotted space to the goalie's near post and blasted the puck home for 2-1 at 43:15.

Just 50 seconds later another d-man, Kevin Schulze turned defence into attack and assisted on Scott Alen's 15th goal of the season.

The two goal boost sparked wild celebrations and had seemingly turned the game on its head.

Yet Panther Tanner Sorenson's smart wrist shot from the right circle at 55:34 meant the jitters suddenly returned to packed stands.

However, the visitors gave up a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty with 93 seconds left.

That gave Sheffield the opportunity to close out the win.

Not a classic by Boxing day standards, but still a fine Christmas present for Steelers fans.

