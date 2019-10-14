Sheffield Steelers: 'Don't expect an easy ride against Fife despite weekend mauling'

Steelers celebrate one of their ten goals at Fife

The unexpectedly-large win at Kirkcaldy was Sheffield's third biggest road win since the turn of the millennium.*

Only a 10-2 win at Edinburgh Capitals, five years ago, and a 12-4 romp at Hull Thunder in 2002 have seen wider-margin wins since the year 2000.

For Fife, it was their worst ever home defeat in the EIHL era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Crow wrote: "Steelers delivered a 60-minute hockey masterclass which the players should be forced to watch again and again until they understand that unless that basic requirement is delivered, it is going to be one very long season."

Flyers bounced back on Sunday though with a 4-1 Challenge Cup win over Nottingham Panthers.

And Steelers' coach Aaron Fox believes the Scots will be up for the task when they visit the House of Steel on Wednesday (7.30pm; all tickets £5) in the League.

“Fife will be hurting after the loss, they didn’t have a great night and I’m sure they will be wanting revenge on Wednesday in Sheffield," said Fox.

“If we can stay healthy and play four lines then I think we are a match for anyone.

“It started against Cardiff Devils, I know we lost that game (2-3) but we made progress, we carried it into the two victories against Nottingham and now in Scotland.

“We scored 16 goals and conceded just six over the weekend, we will take that return."

Fox said recent additions to the roster had helped Sheffield keep their momentum going.

“I thought we played a great weekend, we were solid and kept to the game plan," he said.

“Our new players contributed well. Lucas Sandström and Marek Trončinský had another weekend under their belts and Mikko Kuukka looked very solid and comfortable back there.

“He is a defence-first type player, just what we needed."

*Steelers' biggest ever away win came in the year they were formed, 1991. They slaughtered Sunderland Chiefs 29-4 in the old English Division One.