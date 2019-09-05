Sheffield Steelers: 'Disrespectful' Michael Davies banned

Michael Davies in action against Nottingham

The forward lobbed a peg, which normally secures a goal-net into the ice, into the crowd at the Motorpoint Arena, last Sunday.

The EIHL Department of Player Safety Davies felt it set a precedent which they needed to act upon.

They said that the import - playing only his second domestic game for Sheffield - had deliberately lifted the goal off its peg before skating away for the presentations.

Then he skated: "slowly around and taps one goal peg with stick aiming it along the ice towards block 6.

"Davies then collected the other goal peg and as he is leaving ice sheet at the block 10 Zamboni gates - as he walks off, he throws the peg under arm into block 10 row D.

"The goal peg was not thrown with force or with an intent to injure. Instead, showing a lack of control of his personal emotions in frustration at the conclusion of the game, Davies showed a lack of respect for an opposing team, the opposing team fans and the EIHL," said DOPS.

"All players are responsible for their emotions. Hockey is a game played at a high emotion level. However, at no time is the actions of a player to extend off the ice and/or directed at any fans.

"The EIHL takes great pride in the support and fans of the EIHL and in this case, respectively the Nottingham Panthers.

"At no time will a player be permitted to direct negative emotion or any form of physical actions, directed at fans."

The EIHL duly banned him from this weekend's home and away action against Coventry Blaze.

Davies, who has now apologised, scored the only Steeler goal in Sunday's 5-1 defeat.

And he'd been in hot form the night before, scoring a goal and three assists at Sheffield Arena, against the same opposition.

He issued a statement saying: "I made a very poor decision in the heat of the moment and truly regret taking the peg from the ice surface and then tossing it to a fan.

"I had no ill-will or malicious intent in my actions, I made a misguided decision.

"I am very thankful to hear that no one was hit or injured.

"I pride myself on being a high character player and will learn from my actions to continue to grow as a player and a person."

DOPS have also suspended Panthers' Brett Bulmer for two matches for kneeing Nikolai Lemtyugov on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Aaron Brocklehurst has skated in practice for Sheffield and is expected to return from injury for Steelers against Coventry on Saturday night.