Sheffield Steelers could be without key trio for trip to Cardiff Devils

Brust, hurt in a game against Dundee Stars on March 5, has been on training ice this week and is returning to fitness, but it's not been lightning progress.

Initially, the goalie has been involved in "controlled movement" practices rather than full pelt.

But the club is hopeful he can build on his progress and be back in contention soon.

Mosey was hurt at Belfast Giants.

The utility skater told The Star he didn't know when he'd return but "fingers crossed" he would be available on Saturday at Cardiff Devils, one of his old teams.

Coach Aaron Fox said he was "kind of lukewarm that he'll be ready" for this weekend though.

Davey Phillips at Dundee.

Fox said he felt GB defenceman Davey Phillips, injured in a collision at Nottingham Panthers, was't going to be "too long term," which perhaps implies he may be out for a week or two.

"We'll see how he is this week, he had a knee (impact) into his upper leg area, it was the way they connected, but it was nothing dirty."

Fox has also been keeping a close eye on Marco Vallerand, who has been playing through an issue after returning from an absence of half a dozen games.

The forward has not scored since his return.

Barry Brust playing against Manchester.

"Vally is not a full 100 percent but he understands the magnitude of our situation and it is play off type hockey for him, right now," said Fox.

"He is still a huge part of what we do, he has been really good on the defensive side of the game, he is still creating offence with his speed on the power play, it's just pucks have not been going in for him right now.

"But it is awesome to have him back. We are hoping he will be close 100 per cent at the weekend."

Fox says his team must play "physical and aggressive" in the defensive zone, as they did at Fife Flyers last Sunday, if they are going to embark on the winning run they will need to overhaul Belfast Giants at the top of the EIHL.