Sheffield Steelers' cool blueline partnership

The mixture of rugged, physical defensive play from Ellerby and highly-skilled quarterbacking from Todd has been one of the reasons why Steelers are six points clear at the top of the EIHL table.

The couple have had more time than most to get it right.

They were defensive linemates for Iserlohn Roosters in the 2018-19 DEL and were obviously admired by Sheffield coach Aaron Fox, who reunited them over here.

"I played with Toddy in Germany, it (their partnership) goes hand-in-hand, I'm more defensive, he's more offensive" said Ellerby.

"We kind of read off each other, play well and compliment each other."

The couple did not win any trophies in North Rhine-Westphalia, but Ellerby hopes to put that tight.

"We didn't have a very good team, we have a really good team here so hopefully we can win a lot."

Keaton Ellerby clings to the crossbar at Coventry on Sunday.

Todd said it had been comforting to know he would have a former team-mate to play alongside, before arriving in Sheffield.

"He is a great guy on the ice and off the ice," said the mobile blueliner, comparing his Sheffield line mate to Adrian Saxrud Danielsen, who is currently out injured.

"He (Ellerby) plays a good two way game and it's good to have a guy like that on this team, he helps us every night....has a good hockey IQ."

The pair had an "ok year in Germany" said Todd.

Daine Todd at Coventry on Sunday.

"The team didn't fare so well but good to meet up with him a couple of years later in Sheffield."

Former NHL star Ellerby is an admirer of the level of hockey in the UK.

"The quality of the hockey is amazing," he said.

"The teams are pretty close, it definitely fulfilled my expectations and more.

Aaron Fox reunited the two defencemen.

"It is a great level, guys compete every night, good goaltending, good offence, defence, the quality of hockey really shows here."

He said he didn't think the EIHL was adrift of most of the European Leagues, comparing it favourably with Austrian and Hungarian hockey.

"I hope hockey keeps growing in the UK," he added.

Steelers' back-to-back wins last weekend over Coventry Blaze broadened their lead at the top of the table.

On Saturday night, they had been five points clear over Cardiff Devils and Guildford Flames.

Twenty four hours later, they had created a six points gap over Belfast Giants, whom they play twice next weekend in Northern Ireland.