Sheffield Steelers confirm two new signings - versatile Canadian pair hailed by Aaron Fox

But Matt Petgrave and Mason Mitchell, newly signed by Sheffield Steelers today, will bring varying skill sets in their maiden season in the EIHL.

Defenceman Petgrave, 30, was the third highest point scorer for HK Spisska Nova Ves, in Slovakia, last season and second highest penalty taker. It was his first campaign in Europe.

Forward Mitchell, 28, bounced around the ECHL with Cincinnati Cyclones and Idaho Steelheads last term. He has scored a modest 11 goals in his last 72 games but is a reliable, conscientious skater who normally ends up with a positive plus-minus game statistic. He is new to Europe.

New signing Matt Petgrave. Picture: Sheffield Steelers

While they bring differing qualities, coach Aaron Fox says both of them share the fact that they can fit into several positions.

Petgrave, a teammate of former Steeler Jérémy Beaudry at Spisska, is a much sought-after athlete and also a champion for diversity in sport.

Sadly, he was targeted in a racial incident in Slovakia in January when fans yelled slurs at him and a teammate.

"It didn't feel good," he said at the time. "Arvin (Atwal) and I were their targets, which was not pleasant."

New signing Mason Micthell. Picture: Sheffield Steelers

The slick, puck-mover should have nothing to worry about on that score in the UK, where fans are almost universally respectful of cultures.

Petgrave played 36 games in the AHL and 202 in the ECHL and also iced 13 times in the Czech Republic last season with HC Dynamo Pardubice.

His experience and assists should be a key factor for Sheffield.

Mitchell was once tipped for great things, he was invited to NHL development training camps at Buffalo Sabres, LA Kings and Washington Capitals across 2015-17.

He is fast and aggressive, when needed, and will be one to look for in the corners and around the crease.

The former Hershey Bears man is mindful of the community aspect that some athletes take for granted - he won an award for his public contributions in 2018.

He has 41 AHL games and 145 in the ECHL, under his belt.

Coach Fox has been working on bringing in Petgrave all summer.

"We finally got this done last week and couldn’t be happier.

"He’s a big-two way D who excels in all situations.

"He skates extremely well, makes plays, and is very solid defensively. He likes to play a physical game back there.

"He led the Slovak League in points-per-game for a Dman last year before moving at the deadline to finish the season in the Czech Extraliga (13 games for HC Dynamo Pardubice.)

"He’s going to come in and be a guy we will count on in all key situations."

As for Mitchell, he is a power forward "who will bring a ton of character to our group.

"He’s an elite skater that will play a physical game when needed and will play a very reliable two-way game.

"I believe his speed will cause problems at our level and has really good touch around the net.

"His pace down the wing really fits the type of style we play and think he will be a guy that creates space for his linemates.