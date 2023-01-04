Sheffield Steelers coach's praise for Alex Graham after return to the fold

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox says Alex Graham's raw talent sets him apart from players he's watched since arriving in the EIHL in 2019.

Graham has had a tough time of it recently because of disciplinary issues while representing Great Britain Under-20s ahead of their World Championship Division 2A campaign in Lithuania.

But the two-way Steelers/Steeldogs winger, who turns 20 years old on Friday, has put a lot of effort in for the Elite League side over the last three games, claiming an assist in the 7-1 defeat of Manchester Storm on New Year's eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, who has played seven league games and four in the Challenge Cup for Steelers this term, has earned rich praise from Fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is doing a good job, he plays a very responsible game, plays hard, his stick-puck skills are unbelievable...some of the best I have seen since I have been over here."

The coach said he still thinks Graham has "plenty of room to grow in his game" as he shares a line with the likes of skipper Jonathan Phillips and Brandon Whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He needs a bit more speed "to make himself a top-six guy in this league, his puck skills, his battle level, he is heavy on pucks, good in tight areas, all the little things like that he is very good at, I think he just needs that extra half a step to separate when he does beat a guy."

Fox said the Dronfield prospect was defensively responsible, we don't get any soft plays for him - no cheating."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Steelers' Alex Graham was involved in an incident that saw him sent home for disciplinary reasons while on Great Britain U20 duty

The skater had made a "huge stride" in fitness over the past two years, he said adding: "I still think we can maybe get a couple of kilos off him and exchange that for some muscle to help his speed, for sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham will be a selection option for Steelers' game at Cardiff Devils on Thursday evening.

With Sheffield leading the table by a single point, they will be looking for a third win in Wales this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox said he felt Sheffield and Cardiff were "two very good hockey teams that play similar styles.

"I feel if we play like we have been playing of late, we are hard night for anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he was envious that Cardiff had netminders Ben Bowns and Taran Kozun competing for a starting role, Fox replied: "I am not envious of anybody in our goaltending situation.

I feel like our guy (Matt Greenfield) is the best in the league and giving us a chance to win every night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if I had a guy that I could throw in right now I am not sure where he could find his games."