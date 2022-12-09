Sheffield Steelers' clear stance on Alex Graham after 'breach of discipline'

Sheffield's two top ice hockey teams have put a collective arm around the shoulders of Alex Graham.

The 19-year-old Dronfield winger was sent home by his GB coach ahead of their World Championship Division campaign in Lithuania over a ‘breach of discipline.'

It is understood that this relates to a situation on the outgoing flight, for which Graham was later quizzed about in the hotel.

Whatever Graham said to his bosses clearly didn't settle the matter and he was sent back to the UK.

Domestically, Graham plays for Steelers and Steeldogs. He would be welcomed back in either dressing room.

Speaking after Wednesday's win over Cardiff Devils, Steelers coach Aaron Fox said he would delve into the details when the opportunity arose.

However, he would "absolutely" be welcomed back into the EIHL club's locker room.

"He is a young kid...we will work through whatever it is."

As for his time playing and training with Steelers: "He has been nothing but hard-working and played very well for us when we have used him" said Fox.

At practice he "works his tail off. Zero attitude issues whatsoever."

The coach thought it was "uncharacteristic" when he'd heard brief details of his GB experience.

At NIHL neighbours Steeldogs, Jason Hewitt admitted while Graham "hadn't been a victim," the fact that he had been forced to fly home alone and not represent his country was "punishment enough."

"He is playing unbelievable at the moment and it's not right that some people online are starting to bring him down. That is why I am backing him.

"He has made a bad decision and made himself look a bit silly, but that doesn't mean people can just go after him.

I want him to know that."

Steelers are skating on Scottish ice this weekend, at Glasgow Clan on Saturday and Fife Flyers on Sunday.

Clan have had to say goodbye to Steelers legend Mathieu Roy who has left to join Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL.

He should be in in the lineup on Saturday night when Admirals face the Adirondack Thunder.

Fox wasn't caching in the UK when Roy was at his best.

But he said "I actually really liked Mathieu's game.