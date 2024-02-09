News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Steelers' captain leads GB to 10-goal slaughter of China

Robert Dowd is having a season to tell his grandkids about.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:09 GMT
The Sheffield Steelers' captain, recently awarded the same leadership duties for his country, scored in his first match as GB captain, on Thursday night.

It was a result that will stick in his mind, too.

Great Britain trounced China 10-1 at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff, to start off their Olympic Qualifying campaign with a bang.

Robert Dowd centre enjoying his captaincy Pic Dean WoolleyRobert Dowd centre enjoying his captaincy Pic Dean Woolley
Steelers' team mates Cole Shudra and Brandon Whistle won't forget the night either - they made their debuts for their country.

And former Sheffield great Liam Kirk was on target twice in the rout, with Swinton's Ben Bowns narrowly denied a shut out.

Goals summary: Kirk 2, Cam Critchlow 2, Mark Richardson, Curran, Cade Neilson, Dowd, Ben Davies, Nathanael Halbert.

GB return to action on Saturday against Serbia (7pm).

