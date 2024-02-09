Sheffield Steelers' captain leads GB to 10-goal slaughter of China
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sheffield Steelers' captain, recently awarded the same leadership duties for his country, scored in his first match as GB captain, on Thursday night.
It was a result that will stick in his mind, too.
Great Britain trounced China 10-1 at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff, to start off their Olympic Qualifying campaign with a bang.
Steelers' team mates Cole Shudra and Brandon Whistle won't forget the night either - they made their debuts for their country.
And former Sheffield great Liam Kirk was on target twice in the rout, with Swinton's Ben Bowns narrowly denied a shut out.
Goals summary: Kirk 2, Cam Critchlow 2, Mark Richardson, Curran, Cade Neilson, Dowd, Ben Davies, Nathanael Halbert.
GB return to action on Saturday against Serbia (7pm).