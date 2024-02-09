Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Steelers' captain, recently awarded the same leadership duties for his country, scored in his first match as GB captain, on Thursday night.

It was a result that will stick in his mind, too.

Great Britain trounced China 10-1 at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff, to start off their Olympic Qualifying campaign with a bang.

Robert Dowd centre enjoying his captaincy Pic Dean Woolley

Steelers' team mates Cole Shudra and Brandon Whistle won't forget the night either - they made their debuts for their country.

And former Sheffield great Liam Kirk was on target twice in the rout, with Swinton's Ben Bowns narrowly denied a shut out.

Goals summary: Kirk 2, Cam Critchlow 2, Mark Richardson, Curran, Cade Neilson, Dowd, Ben Davies, Nathanael Halbert.