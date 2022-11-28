After shooting home the penalty match-winning goal for Sheffield in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nottingham Panthers, he pulled out a can of lager as he skated around the ice during his man-of-the-match celebration.

He smashed it into the toe of his boot, drank it, and hurled the Carling tin into the air...a moment of levity for a player for who has had to battle some demons in the last year.

Connolly, who has overcome an injury that could have finished his career, had only scored one goal in 21 previous games and has been a fourth-line player for Steelers, recently.

Speaking candidly about his situation, the 37-year-old skater said: "Obviously I am used to being 'the guy' and used to playing a lot of minutes. At the same token, there are a lot of guys that have stepped up and played really well.

"I know eventually my time will come - I just have to stay patient do the role that is given to me right now and play it to the best of my ability. When an opportunity comes like a chance like this - to go out and get a game-winner - I am going to do it."

That's the attitude of a true athlete in the days when there is no shortage of prima donnas in sport.

Brendan Connolly's celebrations after his winning penalty shot for Sheffield Steelers against Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Dean Woolley

"When you play long enough it's not about your personal stat sheet looks like it's about winning; it has always been about winning for me," he said.

Connolly needed to be clear-headed as he prepared to take his second penalty shot against Panthers, after the regulation game had ended in a 2-2 tie.

Asked about his mindset, he said: "After I missed the first one, obviously frustration, but I came to the bench and I knew I wanted another one. For sure, I wanted another crack at it. I knew what I was going to do the second time.

"I liked my first move, I just didn't quite get to the spot that I wanted to and hit the target where I wanted to. I have been in those situations quite a few times and you want the puck on your stick when the game is on the line, especially (against) the Panthers, and thankfully Foxy (coach) gave me the chance to do it again.

"You rely on past experiences, I have played a lot of games and shootouts. You kind of draw on some of those previous experiences where you have had success and you lean on those and you go for it.

"Any time you can help the team win...that is what we are here for It feels good to be able to contribute and help the team that way."