Sheffield Steelers: Brendan Connolly full of praise for three of his colleagues

Marek Troncinský. Pic: Ceryn Molloy.

Marek Troncinsky has won six out of the same games he has iced in, Lucas Sandstrom has triumphed six out of nine and Mikko Kuukka has tasted victory four out of five occasions.

As an added bonus, Troncinsky has notched five assists and Sandstrom four.

"Those guys have come in and kind of blended in nicely" said Connolly. "Any time you bring in some quality players like that, the transition is pretty seamless for them, they know how to play the game and can adapt to the style that we want to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Both Marek, Sandy and Miikko have done a tremendous job coming in to the Steelers."

Generally, Connolly is happy with team form.

"A lot of guys are chipping in, we are getting scoring from all parts of our line-up" he said.

"Everyone is playing their role, contributing well, so I think we are in good form right now."

On a personal front, he said: "I don't really think about goals and assists too much.

"I just try to contribute as best I can, make sure I am playing with energy and these kind of things take care of themselves."

Team coach Aaron Fox recently told The Star that he felt referees did not like his top penalty-taker.

Connolly said he thought that verdict was "probably spot on."

He added: "It is tough, but it is just one of those things you have got to play through it - you can't control it.

Saturday night sees Coventry Blaze visit Sheffield Arena.

Steelers will be hoping to gain revenge for the opening league day 6-4 home game reverse.

Blaze ended Glasgow Clan's recent run of spectacular form with an 8-6 win last weekend, which had followed their 2-1 win the night before at Dundee Stars.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox hasn't seen Blaze since the opening weekend.