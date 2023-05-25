Sheffield Steelers braced for raid from EIHL rivals Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers are on the verge of losing their FOURTH Great Britain international.

Going? Evan Mosey playing for GB

First, Jonathan Phillips announced his retirement from the top level of sport - although no one will be surprised if he pops up in the colours of NIHL neighbours Sheffield Steeldogs.

Brendan Connolly has hung up his skates, too.

Then, this week, 100-cap Davey Phillips was announced as a new Belfast Giants' acquisition.

Gone: Davey Phillips

Now, The Star understands, Evan Mosey has been offered a deal he seems unlikely to turn down under his GB boss Pete Russell, now in charge of Cardiff Devils.

Mosey's move, if it is confirmed, will mean Steelers will have to find a player that is capable of playing both front and back ends of the game.

Many skaters have had a stab at it, but few are as complete on both ends of the pad as Mosey, who played for the Welsh side from 2018-20.

No one is confirming the EIHL move of a 34-year-old who hasn't exactly made a habit of staying at a club for more than two years.

Gone: Jonathan Phillips

However, it is obviously going to be a close-season of serious change for Steelers, with the four GB skaters going or gone, and others unlikely to return, like Calle Ackered and possibly Martin Latal.

Speaking recently, Mosey told The Star he was an admirer of Russell's unorthodox tactics, but also praised the Aaron Fox-Carter Beston-Will partnership at Sheffield.

He was also generous in his comments about Steeler team-mates like his captain, Phillips, and top scorer Robert Dowd.

Asked if he thought Dowd was captain-material, Mosey said: "I think so, he is the same way as Jonno, he comes every game to work hard and wants to compete and win.

Gone: Brendan Connolly

"I would think he is up there on a list of who could be it next year, but they are tough shoes to fill."

Mosey said Phillips had been an ideal conduit between the playing roster and the coaches - sometimes taking heat from both sides, in the often turbulent environment of professional ice hockey.

"He would take the brunt of what guys were feeling" Mosey said.

"Dowdy is probably on the short list of players, he is mature.

"As he played longer and longer he has understood the game more.

"He has sat next to Jonno for years and years and he's got to pick up something from the leader."