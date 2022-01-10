Sheffield Steelers back on top in EIHL despite Covid issues and injuries

Hodgman tested positive for the coronavirus a few hours before Sheffield were due to play Guildford Flames on Sunday and had to withdraw.

He is the latest in the large majority of the team to have been infected.

Valdix was one of the first of the group to suffer from Covid symptoms.

And his health seems not to be fully restored yet - he was not part of the roster which beat Flames in overtime at the Arena.

Coach Aaron Fox revealed: "When we signed Andreas, we lost him for a couple of games due to sickness, flu-like symptoms.

"(Last week) he came in and we talked for 10-15 minutes, he was not feeling himself physically and just needed some time away to get himself feeling better and I respect that 100 per cent.

"I really like Andreas, he's a really good guy, really professional."

Justin Hodgman - tending an earlier mouth injury. Photo: Dean Woolley

Hodgman tested positive on the morning of the Guildford game and will remain in the wings until he can provide negative test results, said Fox.

"We've had guys that came back at different times (from isolation)" he added.

"On Tuesday we had 10 guys, then it was 12 then it was 14 so some guys have had more skates than others.

"I think there is going to be a different level of fitness for everybody in the camp."

Tanner Eberle.

On top of the Covid situation, there are injuries to contend with.

Tanner Eberle only played a couple of shifts on Sunday before being withdrawn.

He had tested his lower body problem in warm-up, decided to play, but did not last long.

John Armstrong had "an upper body issue, he didn't take any third-period face-offs - he's a tough guy who found a way to finish the hockey game."

John Armstrong right before the Guildford game.

All in all, player availability is a headache for Fox, who himself has stayed clear of Covid.

"We are a little thin; it's crazy it felt like on Saturday we were in a pretty good spot here then overnight you look at our line up and think: 'Jeez what's happening here?' "

Fox complimented Robert Dowd and Jonathan Phillips who stepped up to perform centreman duties and did well on the face off dot against the Surrey side.

He also added that the team's penalty killers had been excellent.

With Steelers now level on points with Cardiff Devils at the top of the EIHL division, the team now had to got to find a way to "distance ourselves" from them and third-placed Belfast Giants.