Sheffield Steelers await NHL veteran's arrival - plus new goalie to debut against Manchester Storm?

Joe Morrow will bring his 173-game NHL experience on to Sheffield Steelers' ice pad on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the arrival of the decorated, former Boston Bruins, Montréal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets' defenceman to the Elite League is good for the British game, says Sheffield coach Aaron Fox.

Morrow has certainly played his part in some good results for Manchester Storm, since being unveiled as a surprise signing for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm have won four of five games, and enjoyed a big victory over Nottingham Panthers in their last match.

Joe Morrow pic courtesy of Manchester Storm

Morrow recorded an assist in the 7-4 romp and played 20 minutes.

"Any time you get good players in the league, it strengthens the league, for sure" Fox acknowledged.

"I feel like every team in this league has gotten a little bit better this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes teams that have been struggling in the bottom half of the division, they too have all upgraded, he said.

Joe Morrow pic courtesy of Manchester Storm

"Every game is going to be a battle, you know it is going to be a grind and I think it is going to be good for the league for sure."

While Morrow's signature had been an eyebrow-raiser for many EIHL supporters, Fox had heard whispers of his availability after playing recently in the KHL and Liiga.

"I heard through the grapevine that there was a relationship with someone back in Canada and Joe that had some ties with Manchester which is kind of initially how it got rolling.

"Kudos to them being able to bring in a guy like that."

Aaron Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But does a man with a high-pedigree NHL background always help the team?

The nature and personality of an incomer in those circumstances is always going to define what he brings to the table, Fox said.

"You could have a 400-game NHL guy and he is the best guy in the room and you can have a 400-game NHL guy who is selfish and arrogant.

"I think it depends on the player you are getting in that situation and how the room likes him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox said former Steeler and NHL'er Aaron Johnson had probably been "the most liked guy to have come through here from a staff/player side of things. He is just an absolutely wonderful human being.

"But there are definitely guys that don't have that same mentality, so it depends on what you get."

Steelers' owner Tony Smith noted that a few observers had "gone into meltdown" over Morrow's arrival in the UK.

Any mention of the NHL guarantees putting "bums on seats" he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I personally can't wait to see the guy play in Sheffield this season," said Smith.

Steelers will likely play second-string goaltender Tony Morrone in one of the looming Challenge Cup games against Manchester - Sheffield travel to Altrincham for the return leg on Saturday.

Kameron Kielly will also make his debut in one of the Cup games.