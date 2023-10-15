Sheffield Steelers are loving the Challenge Cup competition
In the 2022-23 campaign number-one stopper Matt Greenfield was dangerously close to burn out after playing 4,026 minutes in 67 games.
On Saturday, he was given the night off as Tony Morrone took his place between the pipes in the 6-3 victory at Manchester Storm, in the Challenge Cup group game.
Morrone conceded three in nine minutes, but two of the goals were power play markers, the first one a five-on-three play.
Overall, he turned away 23 shots (88.46 per cent save ratio) in what is a difficult rink to make your EIHL debut.
His side were 3-0 up at 3-3 minutes (Kevin Tansey, Josh Nicholls, Colton Saucerman) but with defencemen Matt Petgrave and Sam Jones in the penalty box) Joe Morrow and Johnny Corneil dragged Storm back into the game. Tyler Hinam went on to level.
Morrone, however, shut the door and the game then became the Marco Vallerand show, the winger scoring twice, sandwiching a goal from Mark Simpson on his return from injury.
Sheffield certainly seem to be unlocking their explosive potential in the Challenge Cup.
They have scored six at home in the first leg against Manchester and a further six in the shut out at Nottingham Panthers in September.
They have only conceded four goals and are riding high at the top of Group C.
Their next appointment in the competition is at Glasgow Clan on Wednesday (7.30pm.)