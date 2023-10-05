Matt Greenfield says his Steelers' side has taken last weekend's home defeat by Cardiff Devils "on the chin" and will go on to live up to the expectations shared by fans and the team itself.

While Sheffield faltered against Cardiff in their second home game of the EIHL season, they were never going to go through the campaign undefeated, and would shrug off the result, says the goalie.

Greenfield admitted the team had "struggled to get our legs underneath us" in the defeat and there had been a "bit of a lull" after Saturday's huge win at Nottingham Panthers.

Cardiff are "a great hockey club" and in the three games they had played them, including exhibitions, results had been decided by a single goal, he predicted.

Matt Greenfield Pic Dean Woolley

Future EIHL games could well be decided by such a small margin, he said.

Generally speaking, Greenfield feels the much-changed side had improved on last year's team, which ended third in the league.

"I think we have got bigger and stronger and more physical than last year" he noted.

"I don't like to compare too often but we definitely have guys who are not afraid to mix it up and play physical.

Angus Laing, pic Dean Woolley

"When we get going we are hard to play against.

"That is why our third periods are all so good because we just wear teams down. They have nothing left and we can kind of get rolling.

"I am really happy with the way the team looks this year.

"We are building something really good and I am excited about moving forward."

Greenfield kept a 56-minute clean sheet at Nottingham last Saturday before unselfishly vacating the spot to give Angus Laing the last few minutes of that game.

He explained he was a team-player and it was "really cool to have the opportunity to get him in there."

Laing: "works his bag off every day in practice" and Greenfield was delighted to give him his first minutes between Steelers' pipes.

The Scot was "appreciative...and thanked me a bunch. He deserves it, the way he works in practice. I was happy to provide that opportunity."

It will be interesting to see when second import netminder Tony Morrone gets his chance in goal.

Greenfield leaves roster decisions to his boss, of course.

"Whatever Foxy wants - whatever is best for the team needs to win, I am all about," he said.

If Morrone is picked to start, then he'll support him as best he can, he said.

"Whatever Foxy decides, I am all for.

"I just want to come in and do my job and do what is asked of me to the best of my ability.