In figures released today, the champions-elect were ranked 18th in Europe, in the number of fans they attract.

They have averaged 7,636 – the highest number in the history of the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League, according to a European hockey website.

That represented an 82,11% seat filling ratio inside Sheffield Arena.

The Orange Army were crowned "the best fans in Europe" by Steelers' defenceman Dominic Cormier last week.

Belfast Giants, last year's champions, were the next best supported in the EIHL with an average of 6,755.

Nottingham Panthers hosted an average of 5,103 and Glasgow Clan 3,338.

Across Europe the pecking order has changed.

Steelers fans post Challenge Cup Final win

After years of dominance from Switzerland, first place in the annual European attendance study goes to Germany, says the website.

Cologne-based Kölner Haie set a new European attendance record (avg. 16,993) in the regular season and the German DEL had the highest average attendance of all European leagues, also setting a new Euro record.