Sheffield Steelers: Anthony DeLuca relieved to end 'frustrating' points drought

Anthony Deluca back among the goals. Picture by Hayley Roberts

DeLuca scored a wrap-around in Sheffield's 8-2 destruction of Manchester Storm on Wednesday.

It ended a barren spell of 0+1 in six games.

"Obviously it is a team game, you want to help the team, I am an offensive player that wasn't bringing offence, for me that's frustrating that I can't help the team. I am just glad it went in," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going forward, he added: "You want to catch a good wave, I guess, and just ride that wave."

In an insight into a forward's psychology, DeLuca said he'd felt confident at the beginning of Wednesday's game, "I felt like my legs were under me, I was just going, so I just wanted to put everything on net.

"It was a good Power Play goal. I was extremely glad it went in, it could be frustrating, from time to time you get a lot of chances, when the puck isn't rolling your way, it just seems to get worse and worse. I am glad I am over with that one."

The Canadian admitted he sometimes doubted himself.

"There are some games that you'll do the exact same thing and you will end up with a couple of points, here and there.

"You are playing well, you are helping the team, everything is going fine.

"And sometimes those same things will turn into a turnover and you're doing the opposite for the team."

He said he needed to produce for the team, and will be trying to do that in the future.

DeLuca was proud of team-mate Michael Davies, who was on the end of a hiding from Storm's Mathieu Gagnon.

"Mikey is a very skilled player and he knows how to get under people's skin. Gagnon tends to lose his head, we knew that.

"I don't necessarily think Gagnon wanted to be that bad, he just lost his head, type-thing. As a team we re-grouped well.

"He took it like man and the team really showed up, we played for him and just got the job done for him."

Storm fans remain unhappy with Davies, saying he wiped blood on a glove before throwing it towards the away bench.

The Steeler was handed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by officials.

*Five goal winger DeLuca said the Challenge Cup remains "huge" for the club, together with their the end-of-season targets.