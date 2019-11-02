Sheffield Steelers: Anthony DeLuca hails 'unbelievable' Nikolai Lemtyugov while Michael Davies hit with six-game ban

Nikolai Lemtyugov scores against Manchester Storm.

That's the view of team-mate Anthony DeLuca ahead of tonight's game with Guildford Flames at the Arena.

DeLuca said Lemtyugov was an extremely talented player and did things in practice that wowed the rest of the team.

"You just want to watch, it’s unbelievable."

Things were not working straight away for the player but now he is completely at home at the House of Steel, said DeLuca.

Lemtyugov has scored five goals in his last two games.

Meanwhile, Michael Davies has been caned with a six game ban by the EIHL.

He has been found guilty of a slew foot incident which triggered off the assault on him by Manchester Storm's Mathieu Gagnon last Wednesday.

The League stated: "Additionally, as the incident is concluding Davies picks up the glove of the opposing team, carries it from the high slot area to the players' bench area, wipes his face with the opposing player's glove and then drops the opposing player's glove in front of his player's bench.

"Considering Davies had blood and a form of open wound, it is absolutely unthinkable that a player would think, with respect for his own health, about taking a used glove of an opposing player to wipe a wound. In respect to the situation, it is considered entirely inappropriate, with no place in hockey. For the incident involving the opposing player’s glove, Davies is suspended for three games.

"It is also taken into consideration that Davies is a repeat offender this season. Earlier in the season, he took it upon himself to toss an opposing team’s goal peg into the stands. Beyond the thought of Davies again displaying little to no consideration, and certainly no respect, for the sport, opposing teams or the EIHL, he will be further suspended under the repeat offender act with an additional two-game suspension.

"Effective immediately, Davies is fined and suspended for six games. In addition, he is also fined to the value of replacements for the equipment."Conversely, Gagnon has received only a five game ban.

The League said: "Gagnon dropped his right glove and engaged in multiple punches to the opposing player’s head area. Davies did not engage in the fight, and instead immediately went to a bent over stance (not engaging in a fight).

"As the altercation continued, Gagnon continued by switching hands to fight and aggressively continued the altercation while located on the back of the opposing player. This situation is considered a one-man fight with an intent to hurt.

"Even with the player down on the ice chest first, Gagnon did not stop. The entire situation is deemed reckless and endangering, causing an injury. The one-man fight incident has been determined worthy of a two-game suspension.

"Additionally, and for no apparent reason, while leaving the altercation to skate towards the exit area of the ice, Gagnon, of his own accord, took off his helmet and threw it in the direction of the players’ benches. Acts like this have no place in hockey. The altercation was over, and Gagnon has one responsibility – to leave the ice with respect. Throwing a helmet is not showing respect. For the helmet throwing situation, Gagnon will receive a three-game suspension.