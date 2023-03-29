Sheffield Steelers and Steeldogs' prospect Alex Graham wants to pull on the GB jersey again

Alex Graham is hoping he can resurrect his Great Britain career after impressive displays for Sheffield's two top ice hockey teams.

Alex Graham celebrates scoring against Cardiff devils: Picture: Hayley Roberts

The winger scored his first EIHL goal of the season last Sunday, a key moment in Steelers' eventual 3-2 win over Cardiff Devils.

He also collected an assist on Robert Dowd's goal in a season that has seen him perform wonders at the iceSheffield-based Steeldogs.

Graham, aged 20, is a player who wants to make a difference at all levels - and hopes the senior national team set-up will soon bring him back into the GB fold.

Two minutes for holding: Robert Dowd escorts his son off the ice

In December, the forward was sent home by bosses from Lithuania of the GB Under-20s squad after an alleged "breach of team discipline."

Graham disputes some versions of those events that were made public.

But he also wants to put that episode firmly behind him and move on to the men's team.

"Obviously, it is always an honour to represent your country," he said.

Robert Dowd and family

"There was a disagreement last time I went away but I think it is water under the bridge, hopefully, and I can prove to the coaches that I can play at that level."

Certainly, he is doing his talking on the ice.

He has five points from his outings with Steelers and a club-leading 37 goals and 38 assists (75 pts) in 34 games with Steeldogs.

Asked which league he preferred playing in - the more demanding EIHL or the two-points a-night NIHL - Graham answered: "I don't know if I prefer playing in any, it's good to play in the Steeldogs' league because you get the ice time, the points, the scoring, most nights.

"But obviously it's brilliant to come here (Arena) and get the experience with the top guys in the country in front of a crowd like this (7,048 against Cardiff.) It's amazing.

"I don't want a short career, I want to make it last.

"Wherever I play I want to be noticed I want to have a good career," said Graham, who is also Steeldogs' third top penalty minutes taker.

Graham is likely to play in Steelers' last two league games of the season and he will hope to build on that goal against Devils, which he said had meant a lot to him.

"It is an incredible feeling when you score especially when the fans react the way they do, it's amazing.

"It just gave us that little push.

"There had been a couple (of chances) where I wish I'd have not taken an extra touch or done certain things but that's the way the game is."

*More than 3,000 fans turned up to support Dowd's testimonial at the Arena on Tuesday.