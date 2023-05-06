Sheffield Steelers and Great Britain warrior played with suspected broken wrist

Jonathan Phillips chews his gold medal Pic Dean Woolley

The Sheffield Steers’ skipper led Great Britain to World Championship top level promotion in a dramatic win over Italy on Friday nursing a suspected broken WRIST.

Phillips, 40, who is retiring from professional hockey after two decades, refused to undergo an X-ray in case it confirmed his fears.

Instead, he put a thin bandage around his wrist and piloted GB to a 5-3 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham to win promotion to the 2024 World Championship in Czechia.

Jonathan Phillips' swansong for GB. Picture: Hayley Roberts

“I said it would be a fairytale ending and it really is” he said.

“I have never been as proud to be as part of anything. I have always said the most special thing you can do is represent your country.

“I hurt my hand against Lithuania but there was no way I’d have an x-ray..I was not going to miss this.”

The skipper said there had been a special bond between the GB roster and said words could not describe his pride as he bowed out.

Jonathan Phillips in tears during a video honouring his GB career

Phillips, who made his GB debut 20 years ago in Zagreb and became captain in 2008, collected his 100th cap in 2021, and is one on his own, both domestically and internationally.

The 40-year-old wore the Sheffield Steelers’ shirt on a staggering 1,040 occasions.

While his final EIHL season petered out without success, it was a different matter as he led GB, in his 116th appearance for the Lions.

He skates into the sunset knowing he has done more than anybody to further the interests of hockey in this country.

His unflappable, optimistic nature, sheer athleticism and professional know-how won’t be easy to replace for either of the teams he has represented with such pride.

And it is fair to say no homegrown player has earned such a universal level of respect from fans, coaches, team-mates and rivals.

Friday’s game proved to be a fascinating clash of styles with GB intelligent in possession and Italy hardnosed in the forecheck.

Italy, with Steeler Brandon McNally and former Sheffield player Tomasso Traversa in their ranks, went behind with Mosey orchestrating a power play from which Brett Perlini scored.

Johnny Curran’s crossbar shot could have widened the gap but a delayed penalty goal from the excellent Thomas Larkin tied it at 1-1.

It was a similar story of swapping goals in a pulsating middle period in which Britain took the lead three times.

Cade Neilson and Alex Petan, Mike Hammond and Daniel Glira both traded goals before Perlini got his second of the night for 4-3.

Italy threw the kitchen sink at the white shirts, hurling waves of offensive plays down the Nottingham Arena ice.

But Liam Kirk did the spade work to provide an empty net goal at the death.

That just left captain Phillips to see out the game in his last shift of a remarkable career.

While it was an international spotlight, Phillips’ club, the Steelers, were in rapture over his achievement and the fact he played injured.

“Nothing surprises us about Jonno any more” said a Sheffield spokesman.

“His pain threshold is bigger than anyone else we’ve had here. He has played with broken ribs and sternum before.

“He wanted to get the job done for GB and a broken wrist wasn’t going to get in his way

