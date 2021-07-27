Sheffield Steelers aim to dominate centre positions

Steelers already possess genuine strength in depth down the middle of the ice, for the upcoming season.

Coach Aaron Fox had felt the team needed to strengthen in that area, following Sheffield s 2019-20 season.

Now he has certainly done that: today he added Oleksuk to a brotherhood of centremen which already boasts John Armstrong and Justin Hodgman. Brendan Connolly also plays at centre but is equally at home on the wing.

Oleksuk relishes the opportunity to stake a claim for a good spot on the line-up.

He told The Star he personally did not know any of the other Steelers' centremen adding: "I think I played against Hodgman years ago back in North America.

"As for competing for one of the top lines, I think that would be the goal.

"But with a lot of good forwards on this roster, I will play on any line, whatever is best for the team."

Travis Oleksuk pic courtesy of the Sheffield Steelers.

Left-shot Canadian Oleksuk, 32, is not restricted to that central position.

"Travis is a high-end, two-way centre who can play all three forward positions," said Aaron Fox, the Sheffield coach.

"Travis will really solidify our depth down the middle and will give us some excellent options when constructing different line options.

"I like his gritty offensive game and is really good in tight areas. He will be a guy who excels on our Power Play and can kill penalties.

Travis Oleksuk pic courtesy of the Sheffield Steelers

"I think his winning pedigree (he was a champion in 2017-18 with HC Bolzano) and his character will be perfect for our group".

Oleksuk, who comes to the UK from Graz99ers, in Austria, was once signed to an entry-level contract with San Jose Sharks after what was described as "an outstanding collegiate career" at University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

He played 270 games in the AHL before relocating to Europe five years ago when he signed for Bolzano, who had Steelers' hotshot Marco Vallerand on the roster.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario-born skater explained: "I've had a great time in Bolzano and Graz, but when the contract ended in Graz it was time to look for something new and that is when Sheffield approached me.

Marco Vallerand.

"You have to look forward to new experiences and after doing my homework on Sheffield I'm certainly excited about joining the club. I hear the fans are amazing, the city is great and that the people treat you well.

"I spoke with Marco and he couldn't say enough good things about being a Steeler. He loves Sheffield and thinks I will as well".

Six-footer Oleksuk scored eight goals in 47 games with Graz99ers last season, along with 13 assists. He says: "I'm a look-for-a-pass first guy but I can chip in and score as well. I'm a reliable two-way centre."

The player is the ninth forward on the Sheffield books for 2020-21.

Defensively, the club have so far announced only Adrian Saxrud Danielsen, Davey Phillips and Leeds Knights two way player Cole Shudra.