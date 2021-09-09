Sheffield Steelers' ace caught out by Nottingham Panthers' goals quiz

Robert Dowd playing for Steelers. pic by Dean Woolley

The Star put this question to him today: "Which Steeler has scored the most goals and most points against Nottingham Panthers?"

He didn't know - and was mildly surprised to discover he, himself, was the player who had earned that distinction.

Dowd has banged in 38 goals with a further 30 assists against Panthers during his time with Sheffield Steelers.

Those 68 points put him well ahead of Steeler retirees Jeff Legue and Ron Shudra - neither of whom, obviously, have a chance of catching him up...although present-day skipper Jonathan Phillips is in fourth place with 28+27.

Dowd's statistics will hopefully be embellished the weekend after next, when Steelers play Panthers in away and home exhibition games.

And it is important to Dowd that they are.

"Obviously I'd like to get going and get off the mark" the 33-year-old said.

Robert Dowd in GB mode pic by Dean Woolley

"It's like any season, the earlier you can get your first goal the earlier you can relax and get underway.

"Most seasons, I have been pretty lucky getting off the mark.

"There are phases you go through where you grip your stick a little tighter but I have normally been all right.

"It's nice to have got any goals against Nottingham - and as far as the next games are concerned, they are never a friendly against them from down the road!"

Dowd has long been friendly with Great Britain team mates amongst the Nottingham group, players like Ollie Betteridge and Josh Tetlow.

But that friendship will be on hold throughout the coming EIHL season.

"It's part of your job isn't it? We are all great mates when we go off with GB but when it comes to game-time it's business as usual.

"Players on my own team will tell you even in practice games I am horrible!"

At the start of September, Nottingham announced they had recruited Matt Myers, the veteran centre who played for Steelers in the mini-series and also for GB in the World Champiomships.

Dowd had been concerned when Myers hadn't tied down a spot earlier this Summer.

"I heard he had a couple of offers in Europe but then it all went quiet on the western front, as they say.

"I was surprised as anyone when I read he'd gone to Nottingham.

"He is a really good lad, I am definitely glad he got the job. He has still got the hunger to play."