Sheffield Steelers: Aaron Fox talks goals return after three straight defeats

Crowded out, Tanner Eberle well marked at Manchester

The team fired in no fewer than 50 shots on Manchester Storm's goal on Sunday and lost 3-4.

The previous night they outshot Cardiff Devils on their own ice 46-22 yet lost by the same score.

And in the game before that they had 27 efforts on Guildford's net, but went down in Flames, 2-4.

The lack of offensive penetration in the latter part of Sunday's game certainly proved costly.

Steelers could have cashed in on the simultaneous losses of rivals that they are expecting to compete with at the business-end of the season.

Coventry Blaze hammered Glasgow Clan 9-2 on Sunday, which Guildford edged Cardiff Devils 3-1 and Nottingham Panthers shut out Belfast Giants 2-0.

However, Steelers are currently averaging 4.19 goals a game, a league high, and in total have scored more than anybody else, although they have played more games than most.

Asked if the side's cutting-edge needed re-calibrating after last weekend, Fox replied: "We are scoring plenty of goals, if we were at the bottom of the league for goals that would be different.

"There is always puck-luck involved and there was none in Manchester on Sunday for us.

"But my message (to the players) is just the same as it always is, nobody is going to feel sorry for us because we didn't convert all those shots on goal. We just need to find a way to win.

"We look at the things that have brought us success and try to improve discipline, read the game right, make sure a third guy is high and our 'D' is not extended.

"Obviously there are some guys who need to hold themselves a little bit more accountable.

"Hockey is a mistake-ridden game and you have to focus on limiting your mistakes and taking advantage of your opponents' mistakes."

Steelers say they will move on, hoping for their ninth win of the season out of 17 League attempts, on Saturday at home against on-form Coventry.

"Last weekend was an opportunity missed, but we will continue to chase after our rivals," said the coach.

Great Britain Under-20s head coach Martin Grubb has named four Steelers and one Steeldog in his 22-man squad for January’s IIHF World Championship Division II Group A in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Will Kerlin, Jordan Griffin, Kieran Brown and Alex Graham are joined by iceSheffield's Reece Cochrane.