Sheffield Steelers: Aaron Fox keen to keep getting fans off their seats

On Saturday night, the coach will be in charge of the team bench for the 100th time.

He hopes to be celebrating with the away fans at Nottingham Panthers.

"I was quite surprised when I had heard this will be my 100th game on Saturday" said Fox.

"I think it’s been a pretty good first 100 though with us winning a lot of hockey games and doing most of it by scoring a ton of goals and playing a style that I think the fans have really enjoyed.

"With the early end to the 19-20 season and us winning the only trophy available (Challenge Cup) that was one of the goals we were able to fulfill as a team which was such a good feeling for all the players, staff, organisation and obviously our fan base.

"It also happened to be in our last game of the year before we got shutdown which definitely kept my spirits up through that awful pandemic as well.

"I think currently here we are also playing some very good hockey especially considering how many injuries and man-games missed we have had already this season" the coach added.

"I obviously hope we will continue our winning ways and as always our goal is to bring home trophies every year.

"I also really appreciate all the support from the fans we have had over the last two years.

"It’s a very special fan base and no question the best in the league."