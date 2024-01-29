Sheffield Steelers' '90-per centers' are cantering home to the title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He and his side will be doing everything they can to trim back the giant 14 points lead Steelers hold over their Welsh rivals.

Steelers' weekend's double wins (Nottingham 3-2) and Dundee Stars (5-1) thrust them 14 points ahead in a competition that now seems something of a one-horse race.

Devils lie in second with a game in hand, but the title is now very much Sheffield's to lose.

Several EIHL coaches have publicly acknowledged Sheffield's awesome firepower, resolute defence and depth throughout the squad.

Danny Stewart (Coventry Blaze) and Marc LeFebvre (Dundee) have previously spoken about the gulf between Sheffield and the rest.

Fife Flyers' Tom Coolen has also been fulsome in his praise.

Now GB boss and Devils' coach Russell has had his say...and in his eyes, it comes down to the logic of mathematics.

Steelers celebrate their win over Dundee Pic Dean Woolley

"If Sheffield keeps winning 90 per cent of their games then they are going to win the league for sure," he said.

"That's the way it goes. If you win 90 percent of your games in any league in the world you will win the title and deserve it."

Russell said since being installed at Cardiff, he had found the league, generally, to be competitive, although some people were now suggesting Sheffield will "win it early" he said.

"I wish my team was at 90 per cent and winning it early!"

Marco Vallerand PP goal

Steelers have a 0.89 per cent win rate.

Last season, Belfast Giants had a 0.78 win rate to become EIHL champions.

In the year prior, Giants won it with 0.81.

Aaron Fox's men, who have lost just once in their last 19 games, only need to continue their consistent form to wrap up the silverware.

Aaron Fox blows a gasket during the Dundee game

Their side has been delivering goals from almost every player this season and they had five different scorers in their 5-1 victory on home ice on Sunday.

Mikko Juusola's deflection got things moving on eight minutes followed by Patrick Watling seven minutes later.

Dundee have some dangerous players this season and they closed the gap to a single goal through Spencer Naas, his third against Sheffield this season.

Two goals on either side of the second interval from Robert Dowd and Marco Vallerand (Power Play) put Sheffield back fully in control.

And Scott Allen tied up a good weekend with a 46th-minute strike which put the game out of Dundee's reach, even though over 60 minutes they had one more shot on goal than their hosts.

After the game, there was more good news for the South Yorkshire club.